Terrorism, climate change top agenda for G20 in Buenos Aires

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: With consensus on sensitive issues such as Iran, Syria or the Palestinians appearing elusive, G20 foreign ministers will focus on the fight against terrorism and climate change when they meet Monday in Buenos Aires, France said.

The talks will seek to strengthen cooperation "on the big issues on the international agenda, in particular the fight against terrorism and the fight against climate change," the French foreign ministry said Sunday.

At the initiative of Argentina and the United States, a statement will be issued on Sunday's election in crisis-hit Venezuela, in which President Nicolas Maduro is seeking a second term but which has been boycotted by the opposition.

While Syria, Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be on the agenda, ministers are not expecting to reach consensus. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will represent the United States.

In the absence of EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, whose country holds the body's rotating presidency, will be attending. It is only the second meeting of foreign ministers from the G20 -- its state leaders, finance ministers and central bankers meet much more often -- following talks in Hamburg in 2017.

This year's G20 summit will take place in Buenos Aires November 30-December 1.