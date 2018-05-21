Home World

Thai police declare no-go zones for anti-junta march

Around 3,000 police were on standby ahead of the march, which is due to start at Bangkok's Thammasat University and end at Government House in a bid to pressure the military government.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

BANGKOK: Thai police declared Bangkok's Government House and surrounding streets a no-go zone for Tuesday's planned opposition march marking four years since a May 22, 2014, coup, warning protesters not to defy a junta ban on public gatherings.

Around 3,000 police were on standby ahead of the march, which is due to start at Bangkok's Thammasat University and end at Government House in a bid to pressure the military government to hold a general election by November.

The junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), has repeatedly postponed the election but now insists a vote will be held by February.

The military took power in 2014 following months of street protests and political unrest.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul warned protesters that Government House and the surrounding area would be out of bounds.

"I've already ordered that ....50 metres around Government House will be controlled areas," Srivara told reporters, adding that police expect around 1,000 protesters to gather on Tuesday.

He reminded protesters of a junta ban on public gatherings of more than five people.

"If you move, you have already violated the law. If you want to fight, you have to fight according to the law," Srivara said.

The "We Want Voting Movement", an alliance of anti-military groups, called on the junta to stop postponing the election date.

"Thailand cannot be a democratic country .... if there is no political participation," the group said in a statement.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) urged the military government to "lift restrictions on fundamental rights" and hold an election.

Following the coup, the junta scrapped the constitution and wrote one that critics say is aimed at consolidating the army's already sweeping powers.

It also banned political campaigning and public gatherings.

Since the coup, the military has set about trying to weaken the influence of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled in 2006 and fled abroad.

His sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was ousted in the 2014 coup and also fled abroad before being convicted in absentia of corruption.

Thaksin was popular with rural voters but is hated by the military-backed royalist elite and urban middle classes who accuse him of corruption and nepotism - accusations he denies.

Thaksin lives in self-imposed exile to avoid a graft conviction in 2008 that he says was politically motivated but he remains active in Thai politics.

Earlier this year, he met lawmakers from his Puea Thai Party in Hong Kong, calling for unity within the party ahead of the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangkok Thai police protesters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

UAE launches 10-year residency visa programme for 'exceptional talents' 

Venezuela: Timeline of Nicolas Maduro's rocky presidency

Tackle graft, governance to stem 'Golden Triangle' meth trade: UNODC

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title