Two women injured in multiple bombings in Thailand's troubled south

A spokesman for the military and police's joint security command in the troubled south said the bombings occurred Sunday evening across four provinces.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BANGKOK: Thai authorities say suspected Muslim insurgents set off small bombs at about two dozen locations in the country's deep south, wounding two women.

A spokesman for the military and police's joint security command in the troubled south said the bombings occurred Sunday evening across four provinces.

Peerawat Sangthong said Monday that the explosives were placed near ATMs, electricity poles and buildings.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat in 2004.

Last night's violence also affected Songkhla province.

Peerawat said the bombings were aimed at instilling fear and undermining an amnesty under which the government says ex-insurgents and supporters can surrender and return home.

Recent cease-fire talks between the government and some separatist factions have made little progress.

