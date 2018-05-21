Home World

UAE to loosen visa rules for investors and innovators

The UAE Cabinet approved the new rules on Sunday, saying plans are also on track to allow foreign investors 100 percent ownership of their UAE-based companies this year.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates, home to financial hubs Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is loosening its residency laws and will grant long-term visas for up to 10 years to investors and highly-skilled professionals.

The 10-year residency visas will be granted to specialists in science, medicine and research, and to "exceptional students." The state-run WAM news agency says the plan aims to attract global investment and innovators.

Under current laws, foreign companies must have an Emirati owning 51 per cent of the shares, unless the company operates in a free zone.

Major brands Apple and Tesla are believed to be exceptions to the rule.

