Home World

US looking for 'good deal' on NAFTA: US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

An informal deadline came and went this week for reaching an agreement in time for the Republican-controlled Congress to approve it before the November 6 midterm elections.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States cares more about getting a good agreement than quickly concluding the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the US Treasury secretary said Sunday.

An informal deadline came and went this week for reaching an agreement in time for the Republican-controlled Congress to approve it before the November 6 midterm elections. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday there was still "wiggle room" in the legislative calendar, giving negotiators a couple more weeks. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, however, acknowledged that the sides, though working hard to get a deal, are still "far apart."  

"The president is more determined to have a good deal than he is worried about any deadline," Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday."

"Whether we pass it in this Congress or pass it in a new Congress, the president is determined that we negotiate NAFTA," he added.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the trade agreement if a satisfactory deal cannot be reached. He blames NAFTA, which has molded trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada since 1994, for the loss of millions of US jobs and dislocations in the auto and other industries. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Mnuchin said the administration was focused on getting an agreement.

"I can tell you I've been in contact with the finance ministers in both Canada and Mexico. President Trump and (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau had a very good conversation.

"We are still far apart but we are working every day to renegotiate this agreement and that's what we are focused on," he said.

On Friday, Trudeau said he was "feeling positive" a deal would be reached, saying, "It's right down to the last conversations."

He described trade in automobiles and auto parts as the last major sticking point in the negotiations to revamp the trade agreement. The United States wants to increase the amount of American content in cars eligible to receive duty-free treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NAFTA Donald Trump Trump Paul Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

UAE to loosen visa rules for investors and innovators

Terrorism, climate change top agenda for G20 in Buenos Aires

Palestinian publicly sets himself on fire in Gaza

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding