Home World

Tanks, missiles alone can't save Pakistan, if it's not strong economically: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan has squandered the economic growth opportunity in the past because of political instability, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag | AP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has squandered the economic growth opportunity in the past because of political instability, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said, asserting that "tanks and missiles" alone cannot save a country.

Iqbal, who is also the Minister for Planning and Development, claimed that during the 90s then Indian finance minister Manmohan Singh borrowed economic reforms strategies from his Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz and successfully implemented them in India, the Express Tribune Reported.

He said Bangladesh also successfully used the same strategies but Pakistan could not put its own plans to use as the decade was lost to political instability.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Pakistan National Centre for Cyber Security here yesterday.

"The first opportunity for Pakistan's economy to take off came in the 60s, the second in the 90s, and the third opportunity is knocking at the doors now, which must not be lost to instability like in the past. Enough is enough," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

He described peace, stability and continuity as critical for economic progress.

"We will have to think why many countries which were behind us are now far ahead. China's per capita income was far below Pakistan's but is now much higher. Similarly, Bangladesh's foreign reserves have reached USD 33 billion while we are at USD 18 billion. For how long, we will watch other countries overtake us," the minister said.

He said "tanks and missiles" alone could not save a country if it's not strong economically.

He said while the Pakistani armed forces had "rendered great sacrifices, the successful fight against terrorism was possible also because of the availability of funds from the national budget.

"There was a time when terrorists had surrounded us but today the state has cornered them. If we squander this opportunity, the history and future generations will not forgive us," Ahsan added.

He said in 2013 Pakistan was using 2G wireless technology but the country would now be among the first users of the 5G technology in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Australia investigators defend MH370 out-of-control scenario

US hikes tariffs on Chinese steel exported via Vietnam

death, murder,suicide

Pakistan heatwave kills 65 people in Karachi: Report

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures