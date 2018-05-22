Home World

Top security officials of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries discuss counter-terrorism cooperation

The security officials met ahead of the SCO summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao to be held on June 9-10.

Published: 22nd May 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Militancy, gun,terrorist

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BEIJING: India and other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation within the grouping in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna, and Pakistan's NSA Nasser Khan Janjua, along with top security officials of the SCO member countries concluded their two-day meeting here today.

The security officials met ahead of the SCO summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao to be held on June 9-10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in the summit.

It will be first summit of the SCO after India and Pakistan were admitted into the bloc last year.

The SCO, in which China plays an influential role, is also comprised of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Khanna, who is also the cecretary of the National Security Council secretariat today called on Chinese President Xi Jinping along with other secretaries of the national security councils of the other nations attending the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants exchanged views on ways to strengthen SCO cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational organised crime, a press release from the Indian Embassy here said.

They discussed the security situation in Afghanistan as well as other topical issues of regional and international importance.

They also reviewed the preparations for the Qingdao summit and the signing of outcome documents in the field of security, it said.

Yesterday, Khanna held talks with Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi during which they discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries after the Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi.

The informal summit between Modi and Xi was held in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month during which the two leaders had overarching discussions on issues related to both countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold