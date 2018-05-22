Home World

US Supreme Court to hear dispute over power plant in Gujarat

The US Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal by Indian villagers against a power plant in Gujarat, funded by US-based International Finance Corporation.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The US Supreme Court Building in Washington. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court has agreed to take up an appeal by Indian villagers against a power plant in Gujarat, funded by US-based International Finance Corporation (IFC), which has allegedly resulted in environmental damages.

"Petition granted", the Supreme Court said yesterday.

The case would come up for hearing in the next session, beginning October.

The villagers, led by Budha Ismail Jam, along with several other farmers and fishermen, allege that coal-fired Tata Mundra Power Plant has resulted in widespread environmental damages.

Washington DC-based IFC, the financing wing of the World Bank, has provided USD 450 million in financial assistance to the project.

The Supreme Court said it would decide whether the IFC enjoyed immunity under the 1945 International Organisations Immunity Act.

Jam and other petitioners knocked the door of the Supreme Court this year after lower courts dismissed their petitions arguing that the IFC enjoyed immunity, like other foreign countries, under the 1945 International Organizations Immunity Act.

In their petition, the villagers argued that the Tata Mundra Power Plant has failed to comply with international environmental standards.

This has resulted in devastation of local environment.

"International organisations play an ever-increasing role in the economic landscape of this country and the world.

Therefore, the question whether they are absolutely immune from any kind of lawsuit  no matter how strictly commercial their activities; no matter how egregious their actions; and no matter the views of the Executive Branch  has great significance," the petitioners argued.

In 2015, the applicants  Indian farmers, fishermen, a trade union of fishworkers, and a local government entity  sued the IFC in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

They brought claims for negligence, negligent supervision, public nuisance, private nuisance, trespass, and breach of contract.

The petitioners lost the case before a district court in 2016 and the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 2017.

Both the courts argued that IFC enjoys immunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Supreme Court power plant Gujarat IFC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Santa Fe High School students, parents and the community observed a Moment of Silence Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. | AP

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Picture taken at the scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018. | AFP

One of Cuba's three air crash survivors dies

PM Modi leaves for home after informal summit with Putin

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures