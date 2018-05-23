A single page manuscript from Karl Marx's 'Capital' sold for USD 523,000

By PTI

BEIJING: A single page from one of Karl Marx's manuscript, which is said to be a part of the first draft of his famous book 'Capital', has been sold for a whopping USD 523,000 at an auction here, according to a media report today.

The manuscript is one of the 1,250 pages of notes Marx made in London from September 1850 to August 1853, based on which he wrote the first draft of "Capital".

The notes are considered valuable materials to study the development of Marx's thoughts on economics.

The page was provided for auction by Chinese entrepreneur Feng Lun.

It went under the hammer on Monday, with starting price 300,000 yuan, but the final bid was for about 3.

34 million yuan (USD 523,000).

The page includes extracts and analyses Marx made on British banker James William Gilbart's book "Practical Treatise on Banking," which he referenced while writing his piece "Capital: Critique of Political Economy," according to the state-run portal china.org.cn.

At the same auction, a manuscript belonging to Marx's contemporary Friedrich Engels, who co-wrote with Marx the "Communist Manifesto", was also sold for 1.67 million yuan.

It is an article Engels wrote for the newspaper Allgemeine Militarzeitung in November 1862, the report said.

The sale comes on the 200th birth anniversary of Marx this year.