Home World

Body of Pakistan teenager killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi

Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff who were killed on Friday at Santa Fe High School.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: The funeral prayers were today offered here for a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas after her body arrived in the port city of Karachi.

Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff who were killed on Friday at Santa Fe High School.

The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.

The prayers were offered today at Karachi's Hakeem Saeed Ground.

She will be laid to rest at the Azimpura graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony, Dawn News reported.

The body of the teenager arrived at cargo complex of Karachi airport this morning from Houston, Texas through a private Turkish airline- TK-708- that was received by family members and officials of US Consulate at the airport, it said.

Sabika, a Karachi teenager, was studying at Santa Fe High School in Texas on a US State Department scholarship under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme.

She had been attending classes at the school since August last, and said that getting accepted into a US programme to study was the best thing that ever happened to her.

Sabika, the eldest of three sisters, was to return home in Pakistan in three weeks, by Eid ul-Fitr.

Her host family said their time with her was "such a precious gift.

" A memorial service was held for the young woman at a mosque Sunday night in Stafford. A memorial of flowers and messages for Sabika has been grown outside of the high school.

Meanwhile, her father Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has urged US President Donald Trump to take action.

Her family was notified on Friday that Sabika was one of the 10 killed at the hands of a gunman inside of Sante Fe High School.

Sheikh now has a strong message for the president.

"I would like to say to the Trump administration, kindly stop this type of incident," Sheikh said. Sheikh called on Trump to reform gun laws in the name of his daughter.

"You can make rules and law and you can amend your Constitution and change the law of guns, kindly take serious action on this." Sheikh said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka