Home World

Cholera outbreak kills 12 in northeast Nigeria

Water-borne diseases are a constant threat because of a lack of adequate sanitation as well as stagnant groundwater during the rainy season in Nigeria.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman who is under treatment for suspected cholera infection at a hospital is seen in the picture. (Photo | AP)

Representational image of an elderly woman who is under treatment for suspected cholera infection at a hospital is seen. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KANO: Twelve people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria's Adamawa state, the health commissioner said today, in the latest outbreak of the disease in the region.

The outbreak has infected 142 people in Mubi district since Sunday, Ahmad Sajo told AFP.

"We have recorded 12 deaths from (a) cholera outbreak in Mubi north and Mubi south local government areas in the past four days," he said.

"A total of 142 people were infected and medical teams have been dispatched to the affected communities to contain the rapid spread of the disease," Sajo said.

He said the medical teams were yet to find out the cause of the outbreak.

Cholera is caused by a bacterium transmitted through contaminated food or drinking water.

It causes acute diarrhoea, with children particularly at risk.

Water-borne diseases are a constant threat because of a lack of adequate sanitation as well as stagnant groundwater during the rainy season in Nigeria.

Last month 13 people were killed in a similar outbreak in nearby Yobe state, which the authorities blamed on contaminated water.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nigeria Cholera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka