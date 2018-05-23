Home World

Corruption cases result of high treason case instituted against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, says Nawaz Sharif

Sharif was disqualified to hold the office of the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28 last year in the Panama Papers case.

Published: 23rd May 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's embattled former premier Nawaz Sharif said today that the three corruption cases filed against him were a result of the high treason case he instituted against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif, 68, said the corruption cases as well as the sit-in protests of 2014 were due to the legal action taken against Musharraf for imposing emergency in the country.

"After the elections, my government reached out to lawyers to start formulating a treason case against Musharraf as per law. I was warned in advance that if I proceed with this, the former president will emerge scratch-less but I will be the one facing hurdles," Sharif told reporters after appearing before the accountability court where he completed recording of his statement in response to 128 questions asked by the court.

It took him three days to record the statement.

Sharif and his family are facing three corruption cases in the Accountability Court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed cases against them following the Supreme Courts verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Apart from Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar are accused of purchasing the London properties through corrupt means.

Sharif said that despite the threats he refused to back down from launching the high treason case against Musharraf and claimed that he was paying the price for it.

He also claimed that the head of an intelligence agency once asked him to "resign or go on a long leave".

He said that such threats by the head of a subordinate department were unprecedented.

The former three-time premier said that he suffered in his political career due to insistence on supremacy of the civilian rule.

"Even 19 years ago, I was detained in torture cells, I was sentenced to life imprisonment, I was handcuffed and jetted off.

Was there a Panama at that time? The answer is simply no.

"At that time, too, I was demanding civil supremacy and wanted foreign and domestic policies to be in the hand of the elected representative," he said talking about his ouster by military in 1999.

Sharif said he wished there was a court in Pakistan which will dare ask the generals why they abrogated the Constitution.

Armed forces have made sacrifices but if any person suspended the Constitution then he should be held accountable, he said.

"Only a few people in the armed forces staged a coup but the entire institution has to pay the price," Sharif said, adding that he was son of the soil and did not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone.

He said the cases of corruption were baseless and directly urged the accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir to give decisions based on justice as both "you (judge) and me will one day appear before God" and be held accountable.

Sharif was disqualified to hold the office of the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28 last year in the Panama Papers case.

He was disqualified for not being "honest and righteous" as he failed to declare in 2013 a salary he got from the company of his son in the UAE.

In February, the apex court also disqualified Sharif as the head of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Pervez Musharraf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka