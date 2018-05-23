Home World

Meeting US demands would enormously benefit Iranians: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

He also sought the support of European allies and other global partners and friends, including India.

Published: 23rd May 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Days after he listed out a set of 12 demands to Iranian regime including giving up its nuclear weapons ambition, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said meeting these "simple requirements" would benefit the Iranian people to an enormous extent.

On Monday, in his first major foreign policy speech, Pompeo demanded that Iran give up its nuclear weapons ambition, stop its alleged destabilising behaviour in the region, and stop uranium enrichment, among other demands.

He also sought the support of European allies and other global partners and friends, including India.

"These are a set of simple requirements that the Iranian regime could quite easily comply with, and it would benefit the Iranian people to an enormous extent," Pompeo told reporters at a State Department news conference yesterday.

"Frankly, what we laid out seemed like a pretty straightforward set of requirements that we would put on any country in the world - to stop malign behaviour that threatens other of its neighbours and other parts of the world," he said.

Pompeo, in a major speech, threatened tougher sanctions against Iran.

Sanctions that had been lifted under the Iran nuclear deal -- which America pulled out of early this month -- are due to go back into effect, and they are expected to pressure an already shaky economy.

"This is just the beginning. The sting of sanctions will be painful," Pompeo said before a packed house at the conservative Heritage Foundation, a top American think-tank.

Interacting with reporters at the State Department, Pompeo re-emphasised that the tasks Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult.

 "I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen, but we ask for things that are really fairly simple that, frankly, most nations in the world engage in. We ask them to stop firing missiles into Riyadh," he said.

"This is not a fantasy to imagine the Iranians making a decision not to fire missiles into another nation and threatening American lives that travel through that airport.  It's not a fantasy to ask them to cease engaging in terror. These were all a set of demands, the demands we put on the rest of the world," Pompeo said.

Describing Iran as global challenge, he said Quds Force (special forces unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards) was a shared threat across the world.

"I am confident that we can collectively develop a diplomatic response that achieves the simple outcomes that we put forward. We wouldn't tolerate Iceland doing what the Iranians are doing," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Pompeo US-Iran Iran nuclear deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold