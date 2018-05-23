Home World

Palestinian shot by Israelis in West Bank protests dies: Ministry

The 15-year-old was shot in clashes at the entrance of Al-Bireh, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, the ministry said in a statement.

Published: 23rd May 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank last week died of his wounds on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The 15-year-old was shot in clashes at the entrance of Al-Bireh, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, the ministry said in a statement. The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

The health ministry did not say what day the teen was wounded, but the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said he was shot in the stomach during clashes on May 15.

Major protests took place across the Palestinian territories on May 14 as the United States transferred its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Smaller protests took place on May 15, which was the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands fled their land during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

More than 60 Palestinians were killed in clashes along the Gaza border over the two days, but the teen who died on Wednesday was the first killed in the West Bank.

Palestinians see the eastern part of Jerusalem as their capital and the embassy move led the Palestinian leadership to cut ties with US President Donald Trump's administration.

