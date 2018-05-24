Home World

Ebola patients flee hospital in DR Congo, says MSF

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced on May 8 that there had been cases of the notorious haemorrhagic fever in a remote northwestern district called Bikoro.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MBANDAKA: Three people with Ebola fled a hospital in DR Congo, two of whom died after returning home, Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.

"Between Sunday May 20 and Tuesday May 22, three patients voluntarily left the isolation unit at Wangata hospital" in Mbandaka, Henry Gray, the agency's emergency intervention coordinator in that city, said in a statement.

"The first patient, who was on the brink of being cured, left the hospital on Sunday evening," he said.

"The two others left the facility with their families on Monday night. One of them died at home, and his body was was returned to the health centre for a secure burial," Gray said.

"The second was taken back to the centre yesterday morning and died during the night."

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced on May 8 that there had been cases of the notorious haemorrhagic fever in a remote northwestern district called Bikoro.

Last Thursday, the first case was reported in a city -- in Mbandaka, a transport hub located on the Congo River.

Twenty-seven people have died out of 58 cases, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) toll.

Lacking a licensed drug to treat the contagious disease, doctors use tried-and-trusted measures to contain its spread by quarantining patients and tracing those who have been in contact with them.

MSF, which supports the hospital in Wangata, said it was important to understand that "forced hospitalisation" would not work.

"The commitment of the patient" to being quarantined "is fundamental," it said, highlighting the need for public awareness on how to halt the outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ebola DR Congo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day