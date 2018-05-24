Home World

US-led strike hits regime positions in east Syria

Syrian state media reported early today that an aerial attack by the US-led coalition had hit several military positions in the country's east, but said there was only material damage.

File: Smoke rises after Syrian government airstrikes and shelling hit in Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood held by Islamic State militants, southern Damascus, Syria on April 22, 2018 | AP

By AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian state media reported early today that an aerial attack by the US-led coalition had hit several military positions in the country's east, but said there was only material damage.

"Some of our military positions between Albu Kamal and Hmeimeh were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes," said a military source quoted on state news agency SANA.

The military source told SANA the attack only caused "material damage.

" Albu Kamal and Hmeimeh lie in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Russian-backed Syrian troops and the US-led coalition have been waging separate offensives against the Islamic State group.

A "de-confliction" line in place since last year is meant to keep the two assaults from crashing into each other, and runs along the Euphrates River.

Regime troops are present west of the river while the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are on the east.

There was no immediate comment from the US-led coalition or the SDF, which are fighting to clear IS from a final series of villages on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

TAGS
Syria crisis

