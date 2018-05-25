Home World

Pakistan imposes temporary ban on screening of Indian films during Eid

An official in the ministry said the step had been taken on the requests by the Pakistani film exhibitors, distributors and production houses.

Published: 25th May 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representation.

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan has imposed a temporary ban on the exhibition and screening of Indian films during next month's Eid holidays.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, the exhibition and screening of Indian and foreign films will be banned from two days before the Eid to until two weeks after the holidays.

An official in the ministry said the step had been taken on the requests by the Pakistani film exhibitors, distributors and production houses.

Under this ban no cinema across Pakistan will be allowed to show Indian movies during the Eid holidays which usually run for four days and bring in big business for the new Pakistani, Bollywood and Hollywood films.

Another official from the Pakistan Film Exhibitors' Association confirmed they had received the notification.

"The notification says that the temporary ban is being imposed in order to promote local movies on the festivals, a time when usual than larger audience is attracted towards cinemas," he said.

He said the notification was also applicable for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays which will fall around late August or September.

Pakistani film producers and artists have been complaining for the last two years that their new films face stiff completion from the Indian and Hollywood movies and due to the limited number of screens in the country they are not able to do good business and in some cases even recover their invested money in the films.

This Eid also a number of new Pakistani films are due for release but it was not clear which Indian films are slated for release during the holidays in India and elsewhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Indian films Eid ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka