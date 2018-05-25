Home World

Protest before Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka against Thoothukudi police firing

On May 22, police had opened fire on the protestors agitating against the expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, killing 13 people, including two women.

Published: 25th May 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (Photo | Karthik Alagu)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A demonstration against the deadly police firing in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) in Tamil Nadu was today held in front of the Indian High Commission here, condemning the incident that left 13 people dead.

On May 22, police had opened fire on the protestors agitating against the expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, killing 13 people, including two women.

The protestors were demanding closure of Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns.

Holding placards, condemning the police brutality, the group members "Justice for Thoothukudi" staged demonstration opposite the Indian High Commission here.

"We believe that the recent massacre of Thoothukudi protestors - specifically the targeting of leftist organisers - was an abhorrent instance of state terror and we condemn every level of the Indian government for allowing this to occur," they said in a statement.

Hailing the Tamil Nadu government for shutting down the plant, the statement said that the company had left a trail of bodies and two decades worth of environmental degradation.

A similar protest was held in Jaffna on May 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi police firing Thoothukudi protests Indian High Commission Sterlite Copper plant Justice for Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon