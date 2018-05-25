Home World

Two hurt in Indiana middle school shooting

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Published: 25th May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE: The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):10:15 a.m.

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shooting Indiana middle school Texas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch