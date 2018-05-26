Home World

Hundreds of Syria Kurds rally to demand Turkey withdrawal

Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels seized the northwest Afrin region from Kurdish fighters in March, after a two-month military offensive that prompted tens of thousands of people to flee. 

Published: 26th May 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

QAMISHLI: Hundreds demonstrated in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on Saturday, in response to a call by Kurdish authorities for global protests against Turkey's military presence in the flashpoint Afrin region.

Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels seized the northwest Afrin region from Kurdish fighters in March, after a two-month military offensive that prompted tens of thousands of people to flee. 

Since then, thousands of people displaced from other parts of Syria -- notably the Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus -- have been resettled in the emptied city.

Syria's Kurds, who have built up their own autonomous administrations in the chaos of the country's seven-year war, say that amounts to demographic change. 

On Saturday, men and women marched through the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli to protest Turkey's military presence.

They waved the yellow, green, and red flag that represents Kurdish part of Syria, as well as signs that read: "No to Turkish occupation."  

"Leave, leave, Erdogan! Killer, killer, Erdogan!" many chanted, in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ghassan Juli, a 38-year-old resident of Qamishli, described the Afrin developments as a "disaster."

"Our people were forced out, and fighters from other areas were brought to live there," he said. 

Her head wrapped in a shawl that matched the Kurdish flag, Bahia Hassan said Afrin's original residents were afraid to return because of fears of abduction or worse.

"Enough killing, enough kidnapping our boys! Enough killing women and children. We won't accept this," said the 45-year-old. 

Syria's Kurds control swathes of the country's north, and many of those who fled to Afrin escaped into nearby Kurdish-held territory. 

Around 135,000 stayed in the Afrin region, more than a third of them in the urban centre that shares the same name, according to the United Nations. 

Since war broke out in 2011, half of Syria's population has been displaced, including more than five million outside the country and another six million internally. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SYRIA syria war kurds Turkish forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Krishna river. EPS
Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river as boat capsizes in Guntur
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale