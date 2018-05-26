Home World

US President Donald Trump accuses Democrats of 'rooting against' North Korea talks

With the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon, Trump has gone out of his way to poke Democrats.

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump today accused Democrats of "rooting against" upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea, and said his political opponents were trying to coddle gang members.

Today, he lumped his grievances against them into a tweet: "Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea.

Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch!" 

