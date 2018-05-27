Digital transformation in tech sector to add 5 million job positions worldwide

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital transformation in the tech sector is increasing the demand for professionals with specific skills in areas like cybersecurity, cloud and data analytics and these verticals will add more than 5 million positions worldwide by 2027, says a survey.

According to a survey by market intelligence firm IDC sponsored by Cisco, there is a significant skill shortage for many of these roles and thus prospects are strong for IT professionals with specific skills and certifications.

The "most significant roles" as per the survey report span various IT functions like data management/analytics, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, software/applications development and digital transformation.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific will gain 2.9 million 'most significant' positions in the next decade, while North America will gain 1.2 million such positions and Latin America 0.6 million positions.

"Digital transformation is driving the industry and creating demand for new roles. The economic opportunities are huge for individuals looking to further their IT careers or begin them. This research provides a roadmap of where the jobs are and will be in the future," said Cushing Anderson, program vice president IDC.

The report further noted that some of the most difficult to fill positions include network/system administration, social media manager/administrator, web developer, mobile application developer, database architect, system analyst, data engineer and business intelligence architect developer.

To be ready for these roles, IT professionals should drive their own careers by getting certified in areas organisations are looking for, the report said, adding that seven out of 10 organisations leverage IT certifications when hiring or promoting.

IDC conducted a global survey of IT hiring managers, examining nearly 2 million IT job postings for requested skills.

This survey uncovered the IT roles that are both in demand and strategically important to organizations' success, both in the near and long term.