Home World

Digital transformation in tech sector to add 5 million job positions worldwide

According to a survey, there is a significant skill shortage for many of these roles and thus prospects are strong for IT professionals with specific skills and certifications.

Published: 27th May 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital transformation in the tech sector is increasing the demand for professionals with specific skills in areas like cybersecurity, cloud and data analytics and these verticals will add more than 5 million positions worldwide by 2027, says a survey.

According to a survey by market intelligence firm IDC sponsored by Cisco, there is a significant skill shortage for many of these roles and thus prospects are strong for IT professionals with specific skills and certifications.

The "most significant roles" as per the survey report span various IT functions like data management/analytics, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, software/applications development and digital transformation.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific will gain 2.9 million 'most significant' positions in the next decade, while North America will gain 1.2 million such positions and Latin America 0.6 million positions.

"Digital transformation is driving the industry and creating demand for new roles. The economic opportunities are huge for individuals looking to further their IT careers or begin them. This research provides a roadmap of where the jobs are and will be in the future," said Cushing Anderson, program vice president IDC.

The report further noted that some of the most difficult to fill positions include network/system administration, social media manager/administrator, web developer, mobile application developer, database architect, system analyst, data engineer and business intelligence architect developer.

To be ready for these roles, IT professionals should drive their own careers by getting certified in areas organisations are looking for, the report said, adding that seven out of 10 organisations leverage IT certifications when hiring or promoting.

IDC conducted a global survey of IT hiring managers, examining nearly 2 million IT job postings for requested skills.

This survey uncovered the IT roles that are both in demand and strategically important to organizations' success, both in the near and long term.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digital transformation jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale