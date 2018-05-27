Home World

Pakistan's ex-president Asif Ali Zardari  to contest general election

Zardari has been elected as Member of National Assembly from Karachi's area of Lyari in 1990, and from Nawabshah in 1993.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said he will contest for a National Assembly seat from his native town Nawabshah in the upcoming general elections, making his return to the electoral and parliamentary politics after a gap of 24 years.

The 62-year-old leader made the announcement during an Iftar party hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister's House here last evening.

Zardari said he could have chosen Lyari as his electoral constituency but later decided in favour of the constituency from his native town.

He also predicted that no party will hold the majority in the next assembly. Zardari served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

