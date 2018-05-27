Sushma Swaraj asks Indian embassy in Nepal to look into case involving stranded Indians in Lukla town

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today intervened and asked the Indian embassy in Nepal to look into a case involving a few Indians who were stranded in the Himalayan nation's north-eastern Lukla town.

A few Indians were stranded in Lukla for the last two days after their flights were cancelled due to bad weather.

One of the Indians, Amit Thadhani, sought Swaraj's intervention after they were unable to leave the town.

Swaraj asked Indian envoy in Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri to look into the matter.

"Manjeev - Please see this. @IndiaInNepal," Swaraj said in reply to Thadhani's tweet.

"Currently stranded in Lukla since 2 days, Nepal, with copter company looters refusing to evacuate us to Kathmandu unless we pay 600 dollars per head. We paid 200 dollars per head fare from Kathmandu to Lukla. @MEAQuery can you please help?" Thadhani tweeted.

The Indian embassy tweeted that they are trying to evacuate the stranded Indians.

"Mission is in touch with them. Flights from Lukla are cancelled due to bad weather. We are trying to get them evacuated by helicopter," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a tweet.