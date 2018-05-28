Home World

Cyclone death toll in Oman, Yemen rises to at least 13

The cyclone struck mainland Oman and Yemen early Saturday, dumping nearly three years' worth of rain on Salalah in 24 hours.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

An Omani civil defence staff visits a road which has been cut by the flood water after Cyclone Merkunu in Salalah, Oman, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

DUBAI: The death toll from Cyclone Mekunu that hit Oman and Yemen over the weekend rose to at least 13 on Monday, authorities said, as relief workers and aid arrived to hard-hit areas in the two Arabian Peninsula countries.

Flooding and damage remains considerable after the cyclone, the strongest-ever recorded to hit southern Oman and the sultanate's third-largest city of Salalah.

The cyclone's remaining hazards are just as deadly days after its landfall early Saturday on the coast of Oman. The Royal Oman Police announced Monday the death of two additional Omanis who lost control of their car in flood waters in Salalah.

Those deaths come after Oman's National Committee for Civil Defense earlier announced that four people had been killed. The dead include a 12-year-old girl killed when the storm's strong winds flung open a metal door that struck her in the head.

While Salalah International Airport already has reopened, there's still much damage that needs to be repaired in Oman, from downed power lines to whole roadways swallowed by raging flash floods. Water supplies also have been affected.

Before hitting Oman, Mekunu struck Yemen's Socotra in the Arabian Sea, causing massive damage to the island that UNESCO has recognized as a world natural heritage site. The storm killed at least seven people there while eight remain missing, according to the United Nations.

Over 500 families were displaced by the storm, which sent flash floods through streets and homes on the island. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar all have sent relief material to the island, as has the U.N.

Cyclone Mekunu packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph). Omani forecasters said Salalah and the surrounding area would get at least 200 millimeters (7.87 inches) of rain, over twice the city's annual downfall. It actually received 278.2 mm, nearly three times its annual rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Mekunu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title