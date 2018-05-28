Home World

Ex-Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk named Pakistan's caretaker PM

It took the government and the opposition six meetings to decide on a name for the coveted position.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:22 PM

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister (Photo | Hazeefa Fatimah Twitter)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk was announced as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister on Monday.

The announcement was made by opposition leader Khursheed Shah at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

"We have selected a candidate for caretaker Premier who will prove to play a democratic role in the upcoming general election," Abbasi said, adding "every name was discussed, and this name was decided upon. It's a name no one can point fingers at".

"No one's name was discarded... We have chosen his name on the basis of merit," Shah said.

It took the government and the opposition six meetings to decide on a name for the coveted position. Earlier, there was a lack of consensus between both sides, with many believing the issue would be sent to a parliamentary committee for deliberation, Dawn online reported.

Justice Mulk has served as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan. He performed the duties of acting Chief Election Commissioner from November 30, 2013, to July 6, 2014.

He is one of the seven judges who signed a restraining order on November 3, 2007, when former President Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency and forcibly sent the judges home.

Justice Mulk is also remembered for the way he conducted a contempt case against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He has held the office of the chairman of the enrolment committee of the Pakistan Bar Council as well as the chairman of the building committee of the under-construction Supreme Court Bar Association complex.

