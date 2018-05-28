Home World

Former US President George HW Bush hospitalized in Maine

Bush's wife Barbara, died last month, and the day after his wife's funeral, he was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

Former US president George HW Bush (File photo | AP)

By PTI

BIDDEFORD: A spokesman for former President George H W Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 pm today that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport.

He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.

Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife's funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

