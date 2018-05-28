France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Canada PM Justin Trudeau before G7 summit

By AFP

OTTAWA: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Ottawa before the G7 summit next week, Trudeau's office announced today.

Trudeau is hosting the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States at the June 8-9 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec.

On June 6, he will meet with Macron "to discuss ways to work even more closely together on global issues, including strengthening multilateralism, advancing progressive trade, and defending and promoting our shared democratic heritage," his office said in a statement.

This will include taking stock of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which Trudeau said "is already creating economic growth and good, middle class jobs for people on both sides of the Atlantic."

The pair also will review matters to be discussed at the summit: gender equality, combating climate change, promoting economic growth for all and advancing peace and security.