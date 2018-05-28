Home World

Israeli army raids West Bank Palestinian camp after soldier death

The Israeli army raided a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank today, AFP journalists said, in an apparent hunt for suspects in the killing of a soldier.

Published: 28th May 2018

Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troop near the fence of the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, during a protest on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army raided a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank today, AFP journalists said, in an apparent hunt for suspects in the killing of a soldier.

Dozens of Israeli troops entered the Amari Refugee Camp in Ramallah in the early hours of Monday, closing off all the entrances, AFP journalists said.

At least 13 Palestinians were lightly or moderately injured during the raid as clashes broke out, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, with soldiers firing tear gas and bullets.

Residents said a number of Palestinians were arrested, though there was no immediate confirmation or statement from the army.

Israeli forces later withdrew from the camp.

It came days after an Israeli soldier was killed during a raid inside the camp.

Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, 20, of the Duvdevan special forces unit, was struck on the head by a stone block thrown during an arrest raid Thursday and died early Saturday.

Israeli media said the block was a granite slab dropped from a third-floor window.

Those responsible were not arrested at the time.

Amari is located inside Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, in an area theoretically under the full control of the Palestinian government.

Israeli forces regularly carry out night raids in Palestinian-governed parts of the West Bank to arrest suspects they accuse of militant activities against Israel.

Amari, home to around 6,000 Palestinians according to the United Nations, is a regular flashpoint where Israeli raids have sparked fierce clashes in the past.

