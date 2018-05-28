Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts northeastern China's Jilin, no casualties reported

By PTI

BEIJING: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake today jolted northeastern China's Jilin Province, causing panic among the residents, state-run media reported.

The quake that struck the Songyuan City in Jilin Province at 1:50 AM (local time) was 5.7 magnitude and 13 kilometres deep, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties and damage have been reported so far.

However, residents in the city said they felt strong tremors and many people rushed out to the streets after the earthquake happened, it added.

The area's power supply was unaffected, but some mobile phone communications were disrupted, the report said, adding that an emergency response mechanism has been launched.