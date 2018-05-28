Home World

Mentally unstable mother sets house on fire, kills eight in Pakistan

Eight members of a family, including four women, were killed after being trapped inside their burning house in Pakistan's largest city today.

Published: 28th May 2018

By PTI

KARACHI: Eight members of a family, including four women, were killed after being trapped inside their burning house in Pakistan's largest city today.

Police officials said the eldest son of Gulzara Bibi, who had survived the blaze in Baldia Town area, told them his mother was mentally unstable and set a room on fire after locking the house from inside.

"The mother, her three daughters and four sons were in one room where Gulzara Bibi allegedly first set fire," one official said.

Neighbours of the family which resided in Malang Goth, a low income area in Baldia town, said Bibi was mentally unstable.

A rescue official said Bibi and her three daughters were killed in the fire in the blazing house while three of the sons died while being taken to hospital for treatment.

"One son expired in hospital while two other people were injured in the fire," he added.

Among the injured was the father who was sleeping in the porch and managed to escape the fire.

