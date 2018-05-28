Home World

US President Trump's lawyer again attacks Russia probe, admits bid to shape opinion

For months, Trump has attacked the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller as politically motivated and without foundation.

US President Donald Trump | AP

WASHINGTON: A top lawyer for Donald Trump today resumed the president's all-out attack on the investigation into possible collusion with Russia as being "illegitimate," while acknowledging a concerted effort to turn public opinion against the probe.

The comments from former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani came as Trump lashed out again at what he called "the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt."

His latest line of attack, which Giuliani emphasized, was the assertion that a confidential FBI informant, who met with some Trump campaign advisers in 2016 while the bureau was investigating their possible Russia contacts, was a "spy" intent on subverting the Trump campaign.

Those meetings took place during the Obama administration.

Asked on "Fox News Sunday" what was wrong with the FBI "trying to figure out what Russia was up to," Giuliani replied: "Nothing wrong with the government doing that. Everything wrong with the government spying on a candidate of the opposition party."

"That's a Watergate, spygate. I'm not saying Mueller is illegitimate," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I'm saying the basis on which he was appointed was illegitimate."

Democrats have pushed back hard at the attacks on the Mueller inquiry, which began several months after the informant's involvement.

They said it had already produced real results.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, tweeted: "I hate repeating myself President, but let me remind you again: Special Counsel Mueller's investigation has either indicted or secured guilty pleas from 19 people and three companies - that we know of."

And a Republican senator, Marco Rubio of Florida, told CBS that while spying on a political campaign would be wrong, "if there are people operating in this country trying to influence American politics on behalf of a foreign power, it is the FBI's job to investigate."

But what Democrats describe as a blunt and concerted effort by the president to delegitimize the Mueller inquiry may be having an effect, to judge by recent polls.

A Monmouth University poll released early this month said the number of Americans who favor Mueller's probe continuing had dropped from 60 percent in March to 54 percent.

Other polls show many Americans are unaware of the indictments and guilty pleas secured by Mueller's team.

Giuliani effectively admitted that the frequent attacks on the probe were designed to influence public opinion and take the air out of any push for impeachment.

