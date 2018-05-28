Home World

Watch | Migrant 'Spider-man' of Paris rescues dangling boy

A Malian migrant has been hailed a hero after he scaled the front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony, the media reported on Monday.​

Published: 28th May 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Migrnat 'Spider-man' of Paris rescues dangling boy

Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

PARIS: A Malian migrant has been hailed a hero after he scaled the front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony, the media reported on Monday.

Video of the 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media on Sunday, reports the BBC.

In less than a minute, he pulls himself from balcony to balcony and grabs the four-year-old as a neighbour tries to hold the child from an adjoining flat.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on a street in the north of the city.

President Emmanuel Macron has invited Gassama to the Elysee Palace on Monday to thank him personally.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also praised Gassama's heroism and said she had called him to thank him.

She referred to him as the "Spiderman of the 18th", referring to the Paris district where the rescue took place.

