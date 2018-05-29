Home World

Gaza militants fire dozens of mortars at southern Israel

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of mortar shells at southern Israel today, the army said, as tensions in the border area simmered.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troop near the fence of the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, during a protest on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of mortar shells at southern Israel today, the army said, as tensions in the border area simmered.

A statement from the Israeli army said that "25 mortar shells were launched towards several sites in Israeli territory."

"Most of the launches were intercepted by the IDF's Iron Dome aerial defence system," the army said.

Police said that "a number of the mortars landed in open areas inside Israel," with no injuries reported.

Yesterday, a Palestinian who approached the border fence with what the Israeli army said an "intention of carrying out an attack" was killed by tank fire.

A day earlier, a tank targeted an Islamic Jihad observation point in response to an explosive device being placed on the border fence.

Three members of the militant group were killed, and Israeli media said today's projectiles were Islamic Jihad's response to the attack.

At least 121 Palestinians have been killed during weeks of unrest since March 30, when Palestinians began calling to be allowed to return to their historic homelands inside Israel.

The majority were killed during protests along the border, including at least 61 on May 14.

Others have been killed in air strikes.

Israel says it is merely defending its borders and accuses Hamas of encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.

Also today, a group of activist Palestinians were due to set sail to breach Israel's naval blockade by boat.

The destination of the boat, carrying patients needing medical care, students and job-seeking university graduates, was not announced.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade, with Israel saying it is necessary to prevent the Palestinian enclave's militant Hamas rulers from obtaining means to attack the Jewish state.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaza Israel Palestine crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao