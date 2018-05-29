Home World

India flags security challenges faced by Afghanistan at SCO meet

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Multilateral Diplomacy) Gitesh Sarma at the second meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.

Published: 29th May 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group Meeting was held here today during which India underlined the security challenges posed by terrorism imposed from beyond the borders of the war-torn country.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Multilateral Diplomacy) Gitesh Sarma at the second meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The meeting discussed issues on three agendas, namely the current situation of Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions, the reconciliation process in Afghanistan and role of SCO, and measures for cooperation between SCO and Afghanistan," the MEA said in a statement.

India shared its perspectives on the security situation in Afghanistan, including security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond its borders, extended support to the peace offer made by the President of Afghanistan to the armed opposition for talks in February this year and the need for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled national peace and reconciliation in an environment free of terror and violence, it said.

India also stressed on continued assistance for socio-economic development based on priorities of the Afghan people and ensuring greater connectivity and regional integration for Afghanistan.

India reiterated its support to the membership of Afghanistan in the SCO, the statement said.

It also conveyed its readiness to work closely with the SCO member states in efforts to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.

On the sidelines of the Contact Group meeting, the Indian delegation held bilateral consultations with the delegations of China, Afghanistan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The SCO in which China plays an influential role is comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan were admitted to the organisation last year. Iran, along with Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, is an observer in the SCO.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SCO meet  Afghanistan Afghanistan security challenges terrorism Afghanistan terrorsim Gitesh Sarma SCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao