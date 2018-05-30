Bomb blast kills two soldiers in Pakistan's tribal belt

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three injured today when a security forces vehicle hit a roadside bomb planted by terrorists in northwestern Pakistan.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on a road track near Dattakhel area of North Waziristan abutting the Afghan border, the Army said in a statement.

Two soldiers were killed and three others injured when the security forces vehicle struck the bomb, the military said.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem, according to army.

Pakistan has largely cleared the militants from the northwestern region but reportedly rebels hiding in Afghanistan sneak across the border to carry out attacks against the security forces.