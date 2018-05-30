Home World

Gunman with Islamist links kills three in Belgian city

The source named the attacker as Benjamin Herman, born in 1982, saying he had past convictions for robbery, violence and drug dealing.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

In this frame grab taken from video, police at the scene near the body of a police officer on the ground after a shooting incident, in Liege, Belgium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

LIEGE, BELGIUM: Belgian police were investigating today how a gunman on their own watchlist for contacts with Islamist extremists came to launch a brazen suspected terror attack, shooting dead two female officers with their own weapons before killing a bystander.

The bloodshed in the eastern industrial city of Liege began around 10:30am local time (0830 GMT) yesterday when the attacker armed with a knife repeatedly stabbed the two policewomen before using their own firearms to kill them.

Federal prosecutors said they had launched a terror investigation into the incident and would hold a press conference later today.

"The signs are pointing towards a terrorist act," prosecutor spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt told AFP.

Amateur footage picked up by AFP showed the gunman shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as he walked through the streets during the rampage.

In another video, a short and intense burst of gunfire is audible, after which the man lies on the ground.

"Armed with a knife, the suspect followed and attacked two police officers, and used their own firearms to kill them," prosecutor Philippe Dulieu told a news conference.

"He continued on foot, attacking a parked vehicle where he opened fire on a 22-year-old man in the passenger seat. The young man died.

"He then continued and entered the Leonie de Waha school. He took a woman working there as hostage. Police intervened, he came out firing on the police officers, wounding several before he was killed."

Belgium remains on high alert after a string of attacks including twin suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the gunman was on a special police watchlist because of his contacts with radical Islamists.

The source named the attacker as Benjamin Herman, born in 1982, saying he had past convictions for robbery, violence and drug dealing.

Herman was "already on the run" after committing another murder on Monday night in the town of On, in southern Belgium, the source said, though local prosecutors said they have not yet established a link with the Liege incident.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported he had been released from prison on Monday.

"He is suspected of having been radicalised (in prison). He has been reported or presumed to be belonging to the entourage of an Islamist recruiter," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Liege police chief Christian Beaupere said it was "clear that the assassin's objective was to attack the police".

One of the four officers wounded had suffered a serious leg injury, he added.

Liege, a major city in Western Europe's former industrial heartland, was the scene of another bloody shootout in 2011 when a former convict killed six people and wounded more than 120.

Prime Minister Charles Michel denounced what he called the "cowardly and blind violence" of yesterday's attack.

"All our support for the victims and their loved ones. We are following the situation with the security services and the crisis centre," Michel tweeted.

There was support from other European countries, with French President Emmanuel Macron condemning the "terrible attack" and expressing the "solidarity of the French people".

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK "stands resolute with our Belgian allies against terror".

A major security cordon was set up around the area, while panicked parents came to collect their children from the school complex.

The governor of Liege province said all the children and staff were safe and unhurt.

"All the children are fine, those of the primary and kindergarten saw nothing, they were evacuated through the back of the school," Julie Fernandez, mother of a seven-year-old at the school, told AFP.

"They were cared for by staff and psychologists and high school students were cared for in a nearby park," added Fernandez, who is also an MP.

Belgium has been on high alert since authorities in January 2015 smashed a terror cell in the town of Verviers that was planning an attack on police.

The cell also had links to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the mastermind of the November 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris that killed 130 people.

Belgium further raised its terror alert level after the Paris attack and placed the capital Brussels on lockdown for a week.

IS suicide attacks then targeted Brussels airport and a metro station, which killed 32 people in March 2016.

In August that same year, a machete-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" attacked two policewomen in the industrial town of Charleroi before being shot dead.

The country's law enforcement agencies and intelligence services came under intense scrutiny for apparently missing a series of leads after the Paris attacks that could have led to the Brussels bombers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners