Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel defends Maduro on first foreign visit

The Cuban, who succeeded Raul Castro on April 19, was received with open arms by Maduro's government -- Cuba's closest political and economic ally -- on his arrival at Caracas' Maiquetia airport.

31st May 2018

Cuba's President Miguel DIaz-Canel, left, is embraced by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro after being awarded the 'Orden del Libertador Simon Bolivar,' at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

CARACAS: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rallied to the defence of embattled ally Nicolas Maduro on his first foreign visit today, calling on Latin American nations to support his Venezuelan counterpart's cause.

"Very happy to be in Venezuela; and long live the Bolivarian revolution, and also, long live President Maduro," Diaz-Canel said.

After being honored at the presidential palace by Maduro, Diaz-Canel stressed: "No matter how big the troubles and challenges may be, you can rely on Cuba -- today and always. The support is unconditional."

Diaz-Canel said the main reason for his visit to Venezuela was to show solidarity with Maduro after his May 20 reelection was widely dismissed as a sham by the US, EU and 13 other Latin American states.

He described the elections, boycotted by the main opposition, as an "overwhelming success."

"Maybe that sound rising up from the majority so bothered the United States and the right that they are not capable of recognising legitimacy," he said.

The Cuban leader's visit coincided with Canada's announcement of further sanctions against Maduro associates, including his wife Cilia Flores, for holding "illegitimate and anti-democratic" elections.

Canada rejected the result as "fraudulent," and along with its G7 partners has called on Maduro to schedule another vote, release all political prisoners and restore the authority of the country's National Assembly.

Beaten candidate Henri Falcon has called for fresh elections and filed an appeal with the country's highest court Wednesday to have the result annulled.

Speaking to the Constituent Assembly -- set up by Maduro last year to usurp the opposition-dominated body -- Diaz-Canel said the main purpose of international sanctions was to obliterate Maduro's reelection victory.

And he called on "the people of the Americas" to show solidarity as Venezuela resists a "political, diplomatic, economic and financial war" waged by what he called US "imperialism."

Venezuela under Maduro had fallen victim to "the imperialist actions of submission, harassment, isolation and blockades," Diaz-Canel told the Assembly to loud cheers.

Miguel Diaz-Canel

