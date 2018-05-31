Home World

Franco-Romanian precedent for Babchenko faux death

It was back in 1982 that the secret services of then communist-run Romania planned to assassinate Virgil Tanase, a France-based dissident writer.

Published: 31st May 2018 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, listens for a question during a news conference with Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko at the Ukrainian Security Service on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

PARIS: The staged "murder" of anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko has stunned observers and enraged Russia after Ukraine accused Moscow of plotting his assassination in a stunt which actually has a precedent.

It was back in 1982 that the secret services of then communist-run Romania planned to assassinate Virgil Tanase, a France-based dissident writer.

Tanase had written an article in French news magazine Actuel that was highly critical of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu's regime, prompting Bucharest to dispatch a France-based agent to kill the author, who was by then a French citizen. 

But the agent, Matei Haiducu, blew the whistle on the assassination plan, revealing the Romanian plot to the French along with a plan to murder fellow dissident Paul Goma.

It was then that French authorities staged Tanase's abduction.

"Virgil Tanase was a Romanian refugee in France that the Romanian (intelligence) services, the famous Securitate, wanted to eliminate and the DST (French surveillance) hid away for a time while making out he was dead," Eric Denece, director of France's CF2R intelligence service, told AFP.

In a book on the case -- "Des affaires très spéciales" (Very special affairs) -- authors Jacques-Marie Bourget and Yvan Stefanovitch wrote: "On May 20, 1982, Virgil Tanase was abducted outside his home in Paris.

In this April 24, 1997 file photo, author Ken Kesey poses with his bus "Further,"
in Springfield, Ore. Ken Kesey - ringmaster ofacid-tripping band of 1960s jesters
the Merry Pranksters - had published the acclaimed novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo'sNewst" when he was arrested in 1965 for marijuana possession. He left
his truck parked on a cliffside road in California with an apparent suicide note reading "Ocean, Ocean, I’ll beat you in the end" and was smuggled into Mexico in
the trunk of a friend's car. He returned to the United States several months later,
was arrested and served five months in prison. | AP

"His wife, concerned at having no news, phoned the DST. The following day, accompanied by two policemen from the service she reported her husband's disappearance to her local police station.

"She was all the more perfect in the role of worried spouse in that she did not know what had happened to her husband and that a great farce was being played out."

It was another parallel to the Ukraine case, as Babchenko's wife had no inkling that the death of her husband had been faked -- something for which he apologised when he re-emerged.

Tanase was taken to a safe house in Brittany for three months while the Romanian Securitate were accused of his killing.

A Paris newspaper then got wind of the truth and Tanase promptly emerged on the Actuel magazine's premises to give a press conference.

In this Sunday, Dec. 28, 1987 file photo, New Jersey state senator, David
Friedland,is ushered to a car while in the custody of federal marshals at Kennedy
International Airport in New York. In a twist straight out of a spy thriller,
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko showed up at a press conference in Kiev
on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 - a day after he was reportedly shot dead in the Ukrainian capital. New Jersey state senator Friedland was a rising star in
political circles until he was caught taking $300,000 in kickbacks in 1980. In
1985, when he learned an indictment was imminent, hetraveled to the Bahamas
and faked his death in a scuba-diving accident. | AP

"In the eyes of French counter-intelligence the affair appeared a success," wrote Bourget and Stefanovitch.

The case, worthy of a spy drama, saw then French president Francois Mitterrand, fearing the "tragic hypothesis" of a state-sanctioned murder, cancel a scheduled trip to Bucharest.

Tanase, today aged 72, returned to his career as writer and dramatist.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arkady Babchenko anti-Kremlin journalist assassination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon