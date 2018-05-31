Reddit beats Facebook to third most popular platform in US

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Social discussion website Reddit has surpassed Facebook to become the third most visited platform in the US, according to Alexa, the Amazon-owned web traffic analysing platform.

Google is still the most visited site, followed by YouTube, Reddit, Facebook and Amazon, The Next Web reported on Thursday.

On an average, users spend 15 minutes and 10 seconds on Reddit daily, in comparison to 10 minutes and 50 seconds on Facebook.

Reddit's daily page views are impressive, at 9.73 per visitor.

The Facebook downfall in the ranking comes at a time when the social networking giant is grappling with massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Facebook has also unveiled several changes to make its platform safer and in line with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force from May 25.

According to Statista, almost 1.69 billion users had accessed Reddit in the most recent period.

As of the first quarter of 2018, Facebook had 2.19 billion monthly active users.

The US account for the biggest share of Reddit's desktop traffic with over 40 per cent of desktop traffic, followed by the UK and Canada.