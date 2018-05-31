US President Donald Trump denies firing former FBI Director James Comey because of Russian investigation

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on today said he did not fire former FBI Director James Comey because of the Russian investigations.

In May 2017, the US President had abruptly removed the 56-year-old Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who was overseeing a criminal probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election that was won by the real estate mogul.

"Not that it matters but I never fired James Comey because of Russia!" Trump said in a tweet.

He has denied that reason and instead blamed the media for running that narrative.

"The Corrupt Mainstream Media loves to keep pushing that narrative, but they know it is not true!" Trump said in his tweet to his more than 52 million followers.