Body of Australian found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

By UNI

GAYA: The body of an Australian was found hanging from a tree in an orchard near Rajapur village under Bodh Gaya police station area in the district today.

Police Superintendent (City) Anil Kumar said here that the body was recovered on the receipt of information from local people.

He said that a diary and a notebook were recovered near the body.

The identity of Australian tourist was yet to be established, he added.

Mr Kumar said that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory had been called to the spot from the state capital.

It is still known whether it is a case of suicide or murder, he said.

