Home World

US pays 100 billion dollars for illegal immigrants every year: Donald Trump

Trump said that soldiers deployed to stop the illegal immigrants from entering the US would not open fire, but would arrest them if they threw stones at the troops.

Published: 03rd November 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers USD 100 billion a year, President Donald Trump has said as he slammed the opposition Democratic party for advocating an open border policy facilitating an easy entry of illegal immigrants into the US.

His comments came amid a row over a caravan of an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people mostly from three Latin American countries, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, who are currently at the southern US border along Mexico with the intention to enter America.

Trump said that soldiers deployed to stop the illegal immigrants from entering the US would not open fire, but would arrest them if they threw stones at the troops.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump suggests firing at migrant caravan if people throw stones

"Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers more than USD 100 billion every single year, more than three times the entire state budget of Indiana.

We need to use our precious resources to help our fellow Americans who respect our laws, not illegal caravans who break into our borders and break our laws," Trump said at an election rally in Indiana.

Democrat immigration policies not only drain US treasury, but they threaten communities, he alleged.

Nearly 100 per cent of heroin in the US enters through the southern border, along with roughly 90 per cent of the cocaine, the majority of meth and a substantial portion of the ultra-lethal fentanyl, killing youths all over the country, the President claimed.

Trump said that the Caravan of people coming from Latin American countries have some criminals in it.

In the caravan, more than 300 people have criminal records and have serious problems that US don't want to get involved with.

The administration wants people coming in, but they have to come in legally. The November 6 mid-term elections is about security. This election is about prosperity, Trump said.

"For years, you watched as we let foreign countries plunder our wealth, shutter our factories, and steal our jobs. But those days, if you haven't noticed, are over.

"I recently announced that we are replacing the horrible NAFTA deal, one of the worst trade deals, with an incredible, brand-new US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The USMCA is a giant victory for Indiana farmers, manufacturers and dairy producers," he told his supporters as he listed out his achievements.

Trump said that his administration has taken the toughest ever action to crackdown on China's very abusive trade practices.

"And I spoke to (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) today. They want to make a deal, but we have to have a fair deal. We have to have a deal that's fair for the United States," he said.

And China has to open up their borders for US companies, he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Migrants Carvan migrants Mexico

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp