IS attack kills 12 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

By AFP

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group on Sunday killed at least 12 US-backed fighters as the jihadists launched an attack from their holdout in eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces fighters where killed in a car bombing and subsequent clashes between Al-Bahra and Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

(More details awaited)