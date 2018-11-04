IS attack kills 12 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria
The Syrian Democratic Forces fighters where killed in a car bombing and subsequent clashes between Al-Bahra and Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.
BEIRUT: The Islamic State group on Sunday killed at least 12 US-backed fighters as the jihadists launched an attack from their holdout in eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said.
(More details awaited)