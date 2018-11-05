Home World

French policeman found dead next to weapon in Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's garden

Philippe, who was on a visit to New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific, was informed of the "tragic" incident and sent his condolences to the family, his office said in a statement.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: A French police officer was found dead on Monday on the grounds of the prime minister's official residence in Paris in a death officials said was being treated as a suicide.

The 45-year-old Garde Republicaine gendarme, part of the armed force's policing branch, was found next to his service weapon in the gardens of the Hotel de Matignon, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office and residence.

Philippe, who was on a visit to New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific, was informed of the "tragic" incident and sent his condolences to the family, his office said in a statement.

It said both the Paris prosecutor's office and the gendarmerie would carry out an investigation into the officer's death.

In August, gendarmes attached to Matignon had complained about their "worsening working conditions" in an anonymous letter sent to their superiors, which was seen by AFP.

Their letter came as police generally have been protesting increasingly difficult missions with insufficient numbers and equipment.

Last month around 200 officers demonstrated in Paris, accusing authorities of failing to improve their conditions.

Last year 51 policemen killed themselves in France, according to police union figures, and 24 more have committed suicide so far this year.

Additionally, some 20 gendarmes have committed suicide this year, according to media reports.

One killed himself on September 18, and another on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French police French officer dead Edouard Philippe French prime minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp