Home World

Bangladeshi immigrant convicted for 2017 New York subway bomb blast

Akayed Ullah, 28, a legal permanent resident, faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Enslave, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A US federal court has convicted a Bangladeshi immigrant on charges of detonation and attempted detonation of a pipe bomb in a New York subway station last year.

Akayed Ullah, 28, a legal permanent resident, faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled on April 5.

During interrogation, Ullah had told law enforcement officials that he got inspiration from the ISIS to carry out such a terrorist strike in New York City and constructed the pipe bomb at his residence in Brooklyn.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that Ullah's sinister purpose was to harm and terrorize as many innocent people in his path as possible, by using deadly violence to make a political statement.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said, "Less than a year ago, Ullah constructed a pipe bomb and detonated it in a mass transit hub in the heart of New York City to harm and terrorize as many people as possible, all on behalf of ISIS.

His crime reminds us that the threat of radical Islamist terrorism remains real.

" "This guilty verdict holds Ullah accountable and he faces a potential life term in federal prison for his crimes. I want to thank all the agents and prosecutors whose outstanding work made this result possible," he said.

Berman said, "Ullah's conviction by a unanimous jury of New Yorkers falls on Election Day, which fittingly underscores the core principles of American democracy and spirit: Americans engage in the political process through votes, not violence.

" Ullah detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a subway terminal near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal on December 11, 2017.

Shortly after the blast, members of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department located Ullah lying on the ground in the vicinity of the explosion.

Surveillance footage had captured him walking through the Subway Terminal and detonating the IED.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US federal court Bangladeshi immigrant pipe bomb New York subway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp