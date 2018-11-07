Home World

Diwali: Croydon Bengali Connection starts Kali Puja festivities in London

CBC describes its goal as the promotion of British Indian culture and heritage in the UK and working towards enriching cultural heritage and community integration.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Kali. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: A first-of-its-kind Kali Puja in the south London suburb of Croydon on Wednesday set a new tradition as part of the city's annual Diwali festivities.

Organised by the non-profit organisation Croydon Bengali Connection (CBC), the event is expected to attract hundreds of members of the Indian diaspora as well as local politicians.

"Diwali has long been one of the most important events on the Hindu calendar and it coincides with the annual worship of Goddess Kali (Goddess of Power). BThis is the first time both these mega festivals are being celebrated together in London," a CBC statement said.

CBC describes its goal as the promotion of British Indian culture and heritage in the UK and working towards enriching cultural heritage and community integration in and around Croydon and south-east London.

ALSO READ | Like Sabarimala, Kolkata Kali puja pandal disallows women to enter

It was set up in 2010 as a platform to nurture Bengali cultural heritage and tradition.

"CBC has grown out of its infant stage, and carved a niche for itself while connecting Bengalis from various areas of south London and beyond," the statement said.

The event, to be attended by Labour MP for Croydon Central Sarah Jones and Mayor of Croydon Council Bernadette Khan, will be marked by prayers and lighting of lamps, culminating in an authentic Indian meal.

The Kali Puja has also received the royal seal of approval, with Queen Elizabeth II writing in with her "warm good wishes for a most successful event".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Croydon Bengali Connection Diwali kali puja london pujo in london

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp