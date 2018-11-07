Home World

Sri Lanka police chief says he's taking orders from President Maithripala Sirisena

President Sirisena on October 26 sacked Wickremesinghe as the prime minister and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, triggering a constitutional crisis in the island.

Published: 07th November 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (File photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police chief Pujith Jayasundera said on Wednesday that he was taking orders from President Maithripala Sirisena and he was not in a position to take orders from the law and order minister of ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jayasundera was responding to a letter sent to him by Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the Wickremesinghe government's law and order minister, who had directed that all ministers who were in office before October 26 be provided police security.

Jayasundera said that the Ministerial Security could only be provided on the recommendations of President Sirisena.

He added that it could not be provided based on requests made by Ministers or other officials.

President Sirisena on October 26 sacked Wickremesinghe as the prime minister and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, triggering a constitutional crisis in the island.

Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Monday slammed Sirisena's "unconstitutional and undemocratic" actions to sack Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and suspend Parliament, saying he will not recognise Rajapaksa as the new premier unless he wins a floor test.

Madduma Bandara had written to Jayasundera following Jayasuriya's recognition of the Wickremesinghe government.

Several MPs of Wickremesinghe's camp have also requested the police chief to provide them with Ministerial Security, saying they were still ministers of the government.

Rajapaksa needs 113 seats in the 225-member assembly to prove simple majority.

In a setback to President Sirisena, deputy minister Manusha Nanayakkara of his United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government resigned Tuesday and backed ousted prime minister Wickremesinghe in the ongoing political crisis.

Nanayakkara's defection came hours after Sirisena announced publicly that people should not doubt his majority - 113 in the 225-member legislature.

Meanwhile, the main Tamil party - Tamil National Alliance - said Sirisena met the party leaders this morning to urge them to change their stance of opposing the Rajapaksa appointment.

The TNA leader MA Sumanthiran said they told Sirisena that their stance stood and there will be no reversal.

The party also urged Sirisena to reconvene parliament at an earlier date than the scheduled November 14.

Sirisena said their request would be considered.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Pujith Jayasundera Ranil Wickremesinghe Ranjith Madduma Bandara Sri Lanka Political Crisis

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jason Siow

    There is highly possible that Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has sacrifice one of the important port in exchange for personal benefits from China. He could have ask Japan for help rather than surrender such a important asset of a country.
    23 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp