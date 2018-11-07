Home World

Taliban attacks kill 8 police in western Farah province

An insurgent attack on an Afghan border base in Pusht Koh in Farah on Monday killed 20 troops while 20 others were abducted.

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed eight police and wounded three others in new attacks on security posts in western Farah province.

A member of the provincial council, Dadullah Qani, says the latest attack on Tuesday night triggered an hourslong battle in which the Taliban were beaten back.

A resurgent Taliban now hold nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces, inflicting heavy casualties.

The Taliban view the US-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.

