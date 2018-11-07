US mid-term elections: Ted Cruz re-elected to Senate in Texas, win for Republicans

By AFP

HOUSTON: Texas Republican Ted Cruz has beaten Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in one of America's most expensive and closely watched Senate races, US news networks ABC and NBC projected Tuesday.

God bless Texas !!! And Ted Cruz ! pic.twitter.com/Fa6zF0ZggT — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) November 7, 2018

Cruz's victory over O'Rourke -- a charismatic three-time congressman and former punk band member whose campaign was backed by stars including Beyonce and LeBron James -- was a significant boost for the Republican party in its battle to retain control of the Senate.