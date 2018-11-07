US mid-term elections: Ted Cruz re-elected to Senate in Texas, win for Republicans
Cruz's victory over O'Rourke -- a charismatic three-time congressman and former punk band member whose campaign was backed by stars including Beyonce and LeBron James.
HOUSTON: Texas Republican Ted Cruz has beaten Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in one of America's most expensive and closely watched Senate races, US news networks ABC and NBC projected Tuesday.
God bless Texas !!! And Ted Cruz ! pic.twitter.com/Fa6zF0ZggT— Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) November 7, 2018
